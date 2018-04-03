Russian hi-tech corporation to showcase over 200 weapon systems at Chile arms exhibition

Russia’s state hi-tech corporation Rostec will feature over 200 weapon systems at the FIDAE-2018 arms exhibition, which runs on April 3-8 in Chile, TASS with reference to the Rostec press office reported on Tuesday.

"Rostec will showcase over 200 items of armament and military hardware in Chile. The domestically-made weapons and munitions will be demonstrated by the holding companies integrated into Rostec: Rosoboronexport and Tecmash Group," the press office said in a statement.

Industrial Director of Rostec’s Armament cluster Sergei Abramov was quoted by the press office as saying that "the Russian military hardware is fully adapted to the region’s climatic conditions and enjoys stable demand and, therefore, there are all the pre-requisites for building up cooperation under various projects."

Rosoboronexport’s exhibition stand will feature Sukhoi Su-30 multirole fighter jets in their different modifications, Mikoyan MiG-29M/M2 multifunctional fighters, Yakovlev Yak-130 combat training aircraft, Mil Mi-28NE attack helicopters, Kamov Ka-52 reconnaissance and attack gunships, Mi-17 military transport helicopters, Mi-171E transport helicopters and also Ansat and Ka-226T light multirole helicopters.