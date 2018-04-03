US takes out ammunition from Turkish Incirlik air base - media

2018-04-03 14:26 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 3

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The United States took out its mobile ammunition from the Incirlik air base in Turkey, Turkish media reported on April 3.

Reportedly, the United States took out three mobile stocks from the Incirlik air base starting from Jan.20 untill today.

Previously it was reported that the US Air Force left the Incirlik air base in Turkey before the Operation Olive Branch. The US Air Force withdrew F-15, A-10 and F-16 aircrafts from the Incirlik air base on Jan.19,2018.

The US Air Force's A-10 aircrafts were sent to the airbase in Afghanistan.