WB, Korea Green Growth Trust Fund to support environmental projects in Azerbaijan

2018-04-03 14:27 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 3

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

The World Bank (WB) together with the Korea Green Growth Trust Fund will support the Azerbaijani government in cleaning contaminated areas and a number of lakes on the Absheron peninsula, Gulana Hajiyeva, senior environmental specialist of the WB office in Azerbaijan, told Trend April 3.

This project is being discussed during the Green Development seminar taking place in Baku, she said. The first phase of the project is aimed at sharing experience and knowledge, she noted.

The project is designed for three years, and the Korea Green Growth Trust Fund has allocated a grant worth $600,000 for its implementation, she added.