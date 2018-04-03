MP: Some Azerbaijanis living abroad carry out anti-Azerbaijani activity

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 3

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Some Azerbaijanis living abroad carry out anti-Azerbaijani activity with the support of the Armenian lobby, Siyavush Novruzov, Azerbaijani MP, chairman of the parliamentary committee on public associations and religious organizations, deputy executive secretary of the New Azerbaijan Party, said.

Novruzov made the remarks at the plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament in Baku April 3.

"Some Azerbaijanis living abroad held a rally in front of the Azerbaijani embassy in France, but they never held a rally in front of the Armenian embassy," he said.

"One must not act against the Motherland, the Azerbaijani army," he said. “The society must have one opinion on this issue."

