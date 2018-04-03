Plan approved to double size of Tzur Hadassah

The Jerusalem Planning and Building Commission in the Planning and Building Administration in the Planning Administration has approved an overall outline plan for the community of Tzur Hadassah, Globes reports.

The 5,700 housing units in the plan are designed to accommodate a population of 20,000, the maximum population for the community under National Outline Plan 35. The community currently has 4,000 housing units and a population of 9,000. There are also 1,450 housing units yet to be built on the northern side of Highway 375. Tzur Hadassah, a communal settlement in the jurisdiction of the Matei Yehuda Regional Council, was founded in 1960.

The new outline plan, initiated by the Ministry of Construction and Housing, was drawn up by architect Renana Yardeni. The plan offers a framework for unifying Tzur Hadassah's current area with an area north of Highway 375, where there are already approved plans. The plan includes a road around the community connecting all of its parts on both sides of the road and a crossing for vehicles and pedestrians. The plan also includes a business area with business space, public buildings, and residential buildings to be constructed along both sides of the road.