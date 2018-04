Mechanism to regulate use of POS-terminals needs to be introduced in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

2018-04-03 14:45 | www.trend.az | 2

(Details added 14:13)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 3

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

A mechanism to regulate the use of POS-terminals should be created in Azerbaijan, Deputy Taxes Minister Sahib Alakbarov said on April 3.