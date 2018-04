100 million trees planted in Azerbaijan over 15 years – ministry (UPDATE)

Over the past 15 years, 100 million trees have been planted in Azerbaijan, said Amil Safiyev, representative of Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

He made the remarks at the seminar, “Green Growth”, organized by the World Bank and Korea Green Growth Trust Fund jointly with the Azerbaijani government.