Azerbaijan establishes new medal

2018-04-03 14:47 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 3

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

A medal “For merits in maritime navigation” has been established in Azerbaijan, according to the amendment to the “Law on Establishment of Orders and Medals of Azerbaijan” discussed and adopted April 3 at a plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

The medal will be awarded to employees of the shipping industry, who exemplary performed their duties, showed high results in production activity, as well as those who have special merits in the development and improvement of maritime sphere in Azerbaijan.

