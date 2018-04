Top China diplomat Wang Yi says appreciates North Korea's effort toward denuclearization

2018-04-03

Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi told North Korea’s Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho on Tuesday that China appreciates the North’s “important efforts” toward the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, Reuters reports.

Wang made the comments in a meeting with Ri in Beijing, China’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

