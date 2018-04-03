Gas market development issues to be discussed in Turkmen Avaza resort

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, April 3

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Topical issues of natural gas market development and opportunities for cooperation will be discussed in the Caspian Avaza resort as part of the International Gas Congress of Turkmenistan scheduled for May 23-24, Nebit-Gaz, online newspaper of the country’s Oil and Gas Complex, reported April 3.

Top managers of the world’s biggest oil and gas companies and leading experts of the industry will take part in the work of the congress, according to the report.

The event is organized by the Turkmengaz State Concern and the Dutch KHB Holland.