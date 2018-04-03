Azercell starts Summer Internship Program

Azercell Telecom, the leading mobile operator of telecoms market in Azerbaijan, always attaching great importance to the development of young generation in the country, is pleased to announce next Summer Internship Program for students.

Starting from April 2, third-and fourth-year undergraduate and graduate students currently enrolled in the universities of Azerbaijan, as well as students of SABAH Groups under the Ministry of Education, are eligible to apply for Summer Internship Program. Students may apply for the internship program via https://www.azercell.com/az/company/career/development_oportunities/internship2018/ no later than April 13. Successful students will gain an opportunity to take 2-month internship at Azercell starting from July 2.

Summer Internship Program provides a unique chance for students qualifying as a result of multi-stage selection process to apply their academic knowledge in real work environment at Azercell. Students will get knowledge straight from the source in telecommunications industry and become involved in exciting and demanding projects, which contributes to further career development of the young fellows.