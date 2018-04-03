U.S. embassy helps Azerbaijan develop eco-tourism industry

The U.S. Embassy has brought eco-tourism expert Professor Paige Viren from the East Carolina University to Azerbaijan to help Azerbaijanis develop the country’s eco-tourism sector.

During her visit from April 2-8 she will meet with local businesses, government officials, student groups and tourism operators to share her expertise and best practices from the United States’ multi-billion dollar ecotourism sector.

Ms. Viren’s trip will support Azerbaijan’s environmental efforts and eco-tourism startups. Eco-tourism in Azerbaijan has massive potential: it is a key part of economic diversification, and empowers local residents in the regions as well as young educated Azerbaijanis, to participate in Azerbaijan's economy.