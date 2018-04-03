Volume of Azerbaijan’s foreign direct investments announced

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 3

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s net financial assets amounted to $5.42 billion in 2017, which is less by 25.1 percent compared to 2016, according to the balance of payments, posted on the website of the country’s Central Bank (CBA) March 31. In 2016 this figure was $ 7.24 billion.

In 2017, net financial assets were formed through direct investments made by Azerbaijan abroad ($2.56 billion), portfolio investments (-$80.9 million), derivative financial instruments ( $3.8 million) and other capital investments ($2.94 billion).

Thus, $1.87 billion of direct investments was made by Azerbaijan in the oil and gas sector, while $694.1 million accounted for other spheres.