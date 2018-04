GS1 Azerbaijan presents mobile application to scan bar codes

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 3

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

GS1 Azerbaijan has launched a mobile barcode scanner, head of Azexport portal Zaur Gardashev told Trend.

He explained that GS1 Azerbaijan's information base is interconnected with the international base.