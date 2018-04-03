Russia and OPEC vow to continue joint efforts on balancing oil market

2018-04-03 16:12 | www.trend.az | 1

Russia and OPEC may assume joint efforts on balancing the oil market after completion of the crude production cut deal (OPEC+), Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Tuesday, TASS reports.

"We are currently considering the format of long-term relations, which would potentially include market monitoring, information exchange and implementation of some joint measures as was the case in end-2016 if necessary," he said.

According to Novak, OPEC+ countries are currently developing a mechanism for long-term cooperation to be used after completion of the deal.

The issue has been discussed with Saudi Arabia’s energy minister Khalid Al-Falih, he added.

"There are various cooperation formats, ranging from periodic meetings of OPEC and non-OPEC countries to other formats, probably, of an organization that could cooperate with OPEC and non-OPEC states," he said.