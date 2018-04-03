Ilham Aliyev receives Ecuadorian foreign minister (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 3

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received Foreign Minister of Ecuador María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés.

The minister conveyed greetings of the Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno to President Aliyev, expressed satisfaction with the participation in the Ministerial Conference of Non-Aligned Movement to be held in Baku.

Noting that Azerbaijan reached an unprecedented degree of development, the foreign minister of Ecuador stressed the importance of the very important position that Azerbaijan occupies on the international arena.

She said that Ecuador is interested in strengthening bilateral relations with Azerbaijan.

Speaking about bilateral cooperation, María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés stressed that Ecuador is also an oil exporting country, and noted the availability of good opportunities for expanding cooperation in many areas.

President Aliyev, for his part, noted the importance of the participation of the Ecuadorian foreign minister in the Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement, and stressed that this visit provides a good opportunity to discuss the prospects of relations.

Touching upon cooperation within the framework of international organizations, President Aliyev highly appreciated Ecuador’s support to Azerbaijan during the voting on membership in the UN Security Council.

The head of state said that there is a good potential for expanding cooperation between the two countries, and noted the importance of strengthening cooperation within the framework of international organizations.

The importance of mutual visits between the two countries was stressed during the meeting, an exchange of views was held on expanding the ties of cooperation in the areas of trade, investment and other fields.

President Aliyev expressed gratitude for the greetings of President of Ecuador Lenin Moreno, asked to convey his greetings to the Ecuadorian president.

