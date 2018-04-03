Azerbaijan to join int'l security conference in Moscow

A delegation led by Azerbaijan's Deputy Defense Minister, Lieutenant-General Kerim Veliyev will attend the 7th Conference on International Security to be held in Moscow on April 4-5, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a message on April 3.

The issues of global and regional security will be discussed at the international conference organized by the Russian Defense Ministry.

During the plenary sessions, regional aspects of security, regional specifics of activities of military departments on reacting to threats and challenges to the security of states and a number of other issues will be discussed.

