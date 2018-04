Turkey hosts groundbreaking ceremony of Akkuyu nuke plant

Turkey’s southern Mersin province hosted the groundbreaking ceremony of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, the first one in the country, Turkish media reported April 3.

Presidents of Turkey and Russia, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin, took part in the ceremony through videoconference.