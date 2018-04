Akkuyu nuke plant to play important role in Turkey’s energy sector - minister

2018-04-03 17:53 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 3

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Akkuyu nuclear power plant will play an important role in Turkey’s energy sector, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Berat Albayrak said before the foundation-laying ceremony of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, Turkish media reported April 3.

Albayrak noted that the Akkuyu nuclear power plant will also contribute to the development of the Turkish economy.