Less than half of working citizens paying taxes - Uzbek State Tax Committee

2018-04-03 17:59 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 3

The number of able-bodied citizens in Uzbekistan is more than 13 million people, but only a part of them pay income taxes, Uzbek agency UzDaily reported citing First Deputy Chairman of the State Tax Committee of Uzbekistan Behzod Musayev.

Musayev said that, only 5,7 million citizens are officially working, according to the State Tax Committee.