UN urges Israel to ‘reconsider’ canceled migrant deal

2018-04-03 18:11 | www.trend.az | 1

The United Nations on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “reconsider” his decision to scrap an agreement on resettling thousands of African migrants following tough domestic criticism, The Times of Israel reports.

“UNHCR notes the announcement of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu that he has cancelled the Israel-UNHCR agreement of April 2nd on solutions for Eritreans and Sudanese living in Israel,” a spokesman for the UN agency, William Spindler, told AFP in an email.

“We continue to believe in the need for a win-win agreement that can benefit Israel, the international community and people needing asylum and we hope that Israel will reconsider its decision soon,” he said.

Hours after announcing the agreement himself in a televised address on Monday afternoon, Netanyahu changed course, suspending it, and on Tuesday he canceled it after facing pressure from his right-wing base.

“Every year I make thousands of decisions benefiting the State of Israel and Israeli citizens. Occasionally a decision is reached that has to be reconsidered,” he said Tuesday at a meeting with anti-migrant activists from south Tel Aviv, where many of the migrants reside.

As the meeting began, Education Minister Naftali Bennett, who leads the right-wing Jewish Home party, tweeted that the temporary halt was not enough.

“The agreement with the United Nations to absorb the infiltrators is bad for Israel,” he said. “It is not enough to freeze it. I call on the prime minister to cancel it entirely.”