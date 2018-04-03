Schedule of Nakhchivan (Azerbaijan)-Mashhad (Iran) train to change

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 3

By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:

Schedule of traffic and the number of departures of the Nakhchivan (Azerbaijan)-Mashhad (Iran)-Nakhchivan (Azerbaijan) international high-speed train No.15/16 will be changed, the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC told Trend April 3.

Starting from April 5, the train will be sent every Thursday from Nakhchivan and every Saturday from Mashhad starting from April 7.

“The functioning of the route is aimed at the sustainable development of friendly relations, strengthening of railway and tourist ties between the two countries,” the company said.