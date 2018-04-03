AZ EN RU TR
Schedule of Nakhchivan (Azerbaijan)-Mashhad (Iran) train to change

2018-04-03 18:25 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 3

By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:

Schedule of traffic and the number of departures of the Nakhchivan (Azerbaijan)-Mashhad (Iran)-Nakhchivan (Azerbaijan) international high-speed train No.15/16 will be changed, the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC told Trend April 3.

Starting from April 5, the train will be sent every Thursday from Nakhchivan and every Saturday from Mashhad starting from April 7.

“The functioning of the route is aimed at the sustainable development of friendly relations, strengthening of railway and tourist ties between the two countries,” the company said.

No. 16 Nakhchivan-Mashhad

from April 5, 2018

departure every Thursday

high-speed train (Azerbaijan Railways CJSC)

once a week

No. 15 Mashhad-Nakhchivan

from April 8, 2018

arrival on Sundays

Travel time:

32 hours 12 min.

Travel time:

30 hours 10 min.

Arrival

Stop

Departure

Intermediate points

Distance, km.

code

Arrival

Stop

Departure

Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (GMT+4)

-

-

13-10

Nakhchivan

0

550803

07-05

-

-

13-28

Gara Bork

11

550822

-

-

6-47

-

-

13-43

Nehram

21

550841

-

-

6-32

-

-

14-04

Darasham

35

550875

-

-

6-11

14-25

20

14-45

Julfa (Azerbaijan)

45

550004

5-30

20

5-50

The Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (GMT+4:30)

15-40

120

17-40

Julfa (Iran)

50

03-45

110

05-35

20-05

