Saxo Bank: Foreign exchange market struggling to find catalyst

2018-04-03 18:30 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 3

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The global foreign exchange market reacts quite mildly to fluctuations and is struggling to find a catalyst, head of Foreign Exchange Strategy at Saxo Bank John Hardy told Trend.

He said that April 2 was a prominent example of the lack of contagion across markets from the headline-grabbing gyrations in equity markets.

“The US S&P500 traded down as much as 4 percent yesterday and through the closely watched 200-day moving average and currencies can barely muster a response,” he noted. “Yes, JPY crosses dipped in response, but is generally within recent ranges and hardly mimicking the degree of volatility in equity markets. As well, risk spreads have generally widened in sympathy with the pick-up in equity market volatility, but we are still within the medium-term range, whether the focus is on credit or emerging market spreads. In short, equities are throwing a tantrum, but other asset classes are merely looking on with mild concern, with no signs of a general deleveraging yet taking place.”