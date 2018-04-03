Tajikistan, Russia to hold talks over aviation dispute

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 3

Trend:

Tajikistan has called measures used by Russia against the Tajik aviation authorities ‘counterproductive’, Tajik agency News.tj reported on April 3.

Tajik Foreign Ministry expresses concern over the situation that has emerged between the civil aviation authorities of Tajikistan and Russia. A Tajik civil aviation delegation today left for Moscow to conduct negotiations with Russian counterparts over the airlines battle.

The statement, in particular notes that the measures taken by the Russian aviation authorities cause economic damage to the airlines of both countries.