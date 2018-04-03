Spivak: Pre-election situation in Azerbaijan is stable, calm

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 3

By Fikret Dolukhanov - Trend:

There is a stable and calm situation in Azerbaijan on the eve of the presidential election, Lev Spivak, director general of the Israel-Azerbaijan International Association, told Trend April 3.

He said that stability in Azerbaijan causes people’s confidence in the authorities.

“In early March, we visited Azerbaijan with the delegation of Kiryat Bialik city,” Spivak said. “We traveled to several settlements of Azerbaijan’s Ismayilli district, and also went to Sheki city. We had the best impressions from conversations with people.”

Relatively difficult period for the country’s economy is over, and the people feel real improvement, he said.

“People become economically more literate,” he noted. “They understand that economic and political stability in the country ensures inflow of investments. This, in turn, contributes to the creation of new jobs and, ultimately, leads to an increase in the well-being of the population.”

Touching upon the Azerbaijani-Israeli relations, he expressed confidence that the cooperation between the two countries will only grow in the future.

“Our countries actively cooperate in the weapons and oil sphere,” he said. “Many joint private facilities are being created. These relations are so important for the Israeli elite that the Israel-Azerbaijan International Association will send observers for the upcoming presidential election to Azerbaijan. They will also include Knesset MPs.”

