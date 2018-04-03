Iranian FM calls for political solution to Syrian crises

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 3

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has called for resolving Syrian crises through diplomatic talks.

“Syrian issue must be resolved through a political solution and by the people of this country,” Zarif told reporters upon his arrival in Turkey to discuss Syrian crises.

“Firstly, It is important to accept that the Syrian issue must be resolved by the political solution. Secondly, we must accept that the Syrian people must create the politic solution,” he added.

Saying that it is the duty of foreign governments to help find a political solution, he urged the foreign governments to refrain from deciding instead of the people of Syria.

Zarif is in Ankara to discuss the Syria conflict and the Astana peace process with Turkish and Russian counterparts in a ministerial-level meeting.

