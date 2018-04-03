President Aliyev allocates funds for construction of 14 modular schools

2018-04-03

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 3

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order regarding measures to improve education infrastructure in Agsu, Ismayilli, Gobustan and Shamakhi regions.

Under the presidential order, the Education Ministry is allocated 4,392,000 manats for the construction of 14 modular schools for a total of 776 pupils in four regions.

The advantages of modular schools include low-cost building work, quick construction and portability of module sections, and the opportunity to adjust the number of classrooms to the number of pupils.

