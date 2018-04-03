Akkuyu NPP - dream comes true

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 3

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Russian President Vladimir Putin has paid his first foreign visit after the re-election to Turkey, which proves the importance of the Moscow - Ankara relations. Although the leaders of the two countries will today mainly discuss the bilateral ties, the fate of Syria mainly depends on the future of the Russia - Turkey relations.

Just an hour later Vladimir Putin's arrival in Ankara, a foundation of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power plant was laid in Turkey.

The Akkuyu NPP is the first BOO (build-own-operate) nuclear power plant project in the world. According to this model, Russia will have the right to use the station's facilities.

Russia and Turkey signed an agreement on construction of the Akkuyu NPP in Ankara on May 12, 2010. The Akkuyu Nuclear JSC was registered in Turkey on Dec. 13, 2010.

The Akkuyu NPP project stipulates the construction of four power units with VVER-1200 reactors with total capacity of 4,800 MW. These reactor systems correspond to the highest, "post-Fukushima" safety standards. The capacity of each unit will be 1200 MW.