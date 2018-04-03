New solar power plants may appear in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

2018-04-03 19:17 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 3

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

Two new solar power plants are planned to be commissioned in Azerbaijan in the near future, Nizami Asgarov, chief technologist of Azerbaijan’s Azguntex company, told Trend April 3.

The power plants will operate on solar panels manufactured by the company, he added.

“The power plant in Baku’s Sahil settlement is fully ready for operation,” he said. “It is only left to connect solar generating facilities to the common electricity grid. After the start of its operation, it is also planned to commission a similar solar power plant in Sumgait city, where the work has almost been completed.”