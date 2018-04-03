Zimbabwe seeks to boost investments in China

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa is in China seeking investments that his administration believes could help the country's struggling economy. Mnangagwa has met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing where the two sides have signed a range of business deals, Al Jazeera reports.

Economists say that this is a positive move, but warn that Zimbabwe has sometimes failed to pay back loans it has received from China.

