Saudi Arabia funds humanitarian plan in Yemen with half a billion dollars

2018-04-03 | www.trend.az

Saudi Arabia has raised $0.5 bln to contribute to the 'humanitarian plan' in Yemen, and the United Arab Emirates has granted the same amount, Al Arabiya reports.

The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, said Tuesday from Geneva at a conference held for Yemen that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which are involved in the conflict to restore the internationally recognized Yemeni government to power, have "generously donated" $930 mln to the humanitarian aid plan for this year.

Kuwait has also raised $250 mln for Yemen's humanitarian plan, while the European Union has provided 107 mln euros.