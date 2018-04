Leyla Aliyeva attends presentation of “Absheron National Park” documentary (PHOTO)

2018-04-03 20:57 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 3

Trend:

“Absheron National Park” documentary from “9 wonders of Azerbaijan” series, a special project of IDEA Public Union, has today been presented at the Nizami Cinema Center in Baku.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva attended the event.

Story still developing

