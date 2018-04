Ilham Aliyev allocates funds for construction of carpet weaving workshop in Bilasuvar district

2018-04-03 21:04 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 3

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the construction of a carpet weaving workshop in Bilasuvar district.

Under the presidential order, two million manats were allocated from the state budget for 2018 to Azerkhalcha OJSC.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news