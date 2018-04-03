UN chief urges warring Yemeni parties to reach peace deal

2018-04-03 22:10 | www.trend.az | 2

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the warring sides in Yemen on Tuesday to reach a political settlement to end a conflict that is now in its fourth year and has left 22 million people in urgent need of aid, Reuters reported.

His Special Envoy Martin Griffiths will head to the United Arab Emirates, Oman and the Yemeni government-held city of Aden in the drive for peace, Guterres told reporters.

Griffiths has already held talks with both sides in a war that has drawn in regional powers, meeting Houthi authorities who hold the capital Sanaa as well as internationally-recognized Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi and Saudi officials in Riyadh.

Guterres said he saw “positive perspectives” for preparing a plan of action “to lead to an effective inter-Yemeni dialogue able to achieve a political solution, with of course the involvement of all those that are relevant in this conflict”.