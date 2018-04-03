Iran's defense minister praises Iran-Russia military cooperation

Iranian defense minister on Tuesday expressed satisfaction with the level of cooperation between Tehran and Moscow in the military field, Irna reported.

'Iran and Russia's military cooperation has experienced good growth based on the framework of military cooperation between the two countries,' Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said in a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu.

He noted that 'our cooperation for complete annihilation of terrorism in Syria would continue'.

The Russian defense minister for his part hailed the victories against terrorism in Syria and noted that there are lots of grounds for cooperation between Tehran and Moscow.

Boosting security in the region and in particular return of refugees in Syria are the main topics to be discussed, he said.

The Iranian Minister of Defense arrived in the Russian capital on Tuesday to participate at the VII Moscow Conference on International Security.

This year the Conference will focus on the defeat of terrorists in Syria. Security issues facing Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America will also be in the spotlight of the forum.

