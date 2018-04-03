Putin says implementation of deal on supplies of S-400 missiles to Turkey is priority task

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the implementation of the contract for supplies of Russian S-400 missile systems to Turkey is a priority task, TASS reports.

"A priority task in the sphere of military technical cooperation is the implementation of the contract for supplies of S-400 Triumf missile systems to Turkey," he said at a meeting of the top-level Russia-Turkey Cooperation Council.

"We hope that the sectoral intergovernmental commission will look into the prospects for further supplies of Russian-made military hardware to Turkey at its next meeting," he said.

Earlier in the day, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov pledged that Russia would exert every effort for completing the delivery of air defense systems S-400 to Turkey by 2020.