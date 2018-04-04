YouTube incident: 'Active shooter' at HQ in northern California

Gunshots were reported at the company's campus in San Bruno, south of San Francisco, BBC News reports.

Ambulances are at the scene and authorities have warned the public to stay out of the area.

Google, which owns YouTube, has said it is investigating a possible "gunfire incident".

Unconfirmed reports from local media say the shooter is a woman.

Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital has said it is treating patients from the incident. No details were provided on their condition.