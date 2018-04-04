Shots fired at YouTube offices in California, casualties reported (UPDATED)

2018-04-04 01:45 | www.trend.az | 2

Details added (first article posted 01:03)

A suspect opened fire at YouTube’s headquarters near San Francisco on Tuesday, sending employees scrambling into the street and at least four casualties to local hospitals, Reuters reported.

The shooter, a woman, was “down” at the scene, NBC News reported. Reuters could not immediately confirm that report.

Lisa Kim, a spokeswoman for Stanford Health Care, said the hospital was receiving between four to five patients from the shooting incident at the offices of YouTube, which is owned by Alphabet Inc’s Google.

Employees who evacuated the YouTube office and nearby buildings huddled under trees in parking lots.

A YouTube product manager, Todd Sherman, described on his Twitter feed hearing people running, first thinking it was an earthquake before he was told that a person had a gun.

“At that point every new person I saw was a potential shooter. Someone else said that the person shot out the back doors and then shot themselves,” Sherman said on Twitter.