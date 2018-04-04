Trump to decide soon on US military presence in Syria

2018-04-04 02:23 | www.trend.az | 1

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday reiterated his intention of bringing American troops back from Syria, citing that the fighting against the extremist group Islamic State (IS) was close to being complete, Xinhua reports.

"A decision" will be made soon, Trump said at a joint press conference at the White House with visiting leaders from three Baltic countries.

"Our primary mission in terms of that was getting rid of IS. We've almost completed that task and we'll be making a decision very quickly in coordination with others, as to what we'll do," he said.

"I want to bring our troops home," Trump added.

Trump's remarks seemed to be at odds with opinions of the US military. The Pentagon and State Department have advised that a much longer-term effort is necessary to defeat the militant group.

The US president also complained that the United States has spent 7 trillion US dollars in the Middle East in the past 17 years, which has brought "nothing, except death and destruction."