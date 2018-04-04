NASA to build supersonic manned plane without sonic boom

2018-04-04 03:29 | www.trend.az | 1

The US space agency NASA has started to create a supersonic manned aircraft that may cause no eardrum-battering sonic boom, Xinhua reported.

It announced plans on Tuesday to grant a 247.5-million-US dollar contract to Lockheed Martin, an American aerospace and defense group to design and build a new plane.

In this Low-Boom Flight Demonstration contract, Lockheed Martin is obliged to completing the design and fabrication of an experimental aircraft, known as an X-plane.

The plane is expected to cruise at an elevation of more than 16,700 meters, at a speed of more than 1,500 kilometers per hour, but create a sound about as loud as a car door closing instead of a sonic boom, according to NASA.

Once NASA accepts the aircraft from its contractor in late 2021, the agency will perform additional flight tests to prove the quiet supersonic technology works as designed, aircraft performance is robust, and it's safe to operate in the country.

According to its plan, beginning in mid-2022, NASA will fly the X-plane over select US cities and collect data about community responses to the flights.