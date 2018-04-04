China commerce ministry condemns US tariffs, will take countermeasures

China’s commerce ministry said on Wednesday it “strongly condemns and firmly opposes” the proposed US tariffs following the Section 301 probe and will take counter measures, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

The response follows a move by the Trump administration on Tuesday to slap 25 percent tariffs on some 1,300 industrial technology, transport and medical products to try to force changes in Beijing’s intellectual property practices.

The Ministry of Commerce (MofCom) said it “will soon take measure of equal intensity and scale against US goods.”

“We have the confidence and ability to respond to any protectionist measures by the United States,” said MofCom.

The US Trade Representative’s (USTR) office target list is broad and includes products from military shotguns to sewing machines.

The USTR list follows China’s imposition of tariffs on $3 billion worth of US fruit, nuts and pork to protest new US steel and aluminum tariffs imposed last month by US President Donald Trump.