S. Korean, Russian police agree to cooperate in keeping order during World Cup

2018-04-04 06:24 | www.trend.az | 2

South Korean police have agreed with their Russian counterparts to cooperate in keeping order and protecting athletes and tourists during this year's FIFA World Cup in Russia, police said Wednesday, Yonhap reported.

Lee Cheol-seong, head of the Korean National Police Agency, and Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev held talks in Moscow the previous day, signing a pact on an international police cooperation center that Russia plan to set up to work together with international police forces in the run-up to the 2018 World Cup in the country.

Under the pact, South Korean and Russian police will work together in protecting South Korean residents and tourists and maintaining order during the sports event.

The Russian Interior Ministry has been forming similar deals with all the countries whose national teams will compete during the World Cup so that Russian police can cooperate with international police forces at the center in Domodedovo outside Moscow.