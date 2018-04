Turkey to receive S-400 missilies in July 2019

2018-04-04 07:34 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 4

Trend:

Turkey will receive S-400 Triumf missile systems in July 2019, Ismail Demir, head of the Undersecretariat for Defense Industries (SSM) of Turkey wrote in Twitter.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the top-level Russia-Turkey Cooperation Council in Ankara that the implementation of the contract for supplies of Russian S-400 missile systems to Turkey is a priority task.