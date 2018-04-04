White House confirms Trump to deploy US National Guard to Mexican border

President Donald Trump is planning to deploy the US National Guard to the Mexican border to stem the flow of illegal immigrants and violent gangs, the White House said in a statement, Sputnik reports.

"Today, he [Trump] received a follow up briefing to discuss his administration’s [immigration] strategy, which includes the mobilization of the National Guard," the statement said on Tuesday.

The move is part of the administration’s plan to address "the growing influx of illegal immigration, drugs and violent gang members from Central America," according to the statement.