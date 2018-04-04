Another int'l financial institution seeks to lend in Azerbaijani manats (Exclusive)

2018-04-04 08:13 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, ФApril4

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) and the Azerbaijani government are discussing the possibility of issuing manat loans in the country, a source in the bank told Trend.

The source said that the BSTDB shows interest in issuing loans in the national currency, manat, in Azerbaijan and plans to expand their share in its loan portfolio in the future.

"Today we are actively studying the possibilities how we can start lending in the national currency. However, it presently, it is difficult to issue manat loans [for foreign investors] because of the hedging cost," the source said.

The source explained that the interest in issuing manat loans is also linked with the fact that Azerbaijani banks are almost not interested in dollar funds.