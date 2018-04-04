Azerbaijan's ABAD to expand geography of sales

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 4

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan's Center for Simplified Support to Family Businesses (ABAD) intends to increase the list of retail outlets that sell products under the ABAD label, ABAD's director Rufat Elchiyev told Trend.

"To date, we have six sales centers and three regional centers. ABAD regional centers are located in the Masalli, Balakan and Guba districts of Azerbaijan. The four sales centers are located in the capital city, particularly in the Icheri Sheher State Historical and Architectural Complex, the Baku Railway Station, the Heydar Aliyev International Airport and the National Gymnastics Arena, during international sports competitions. Our shops operate in the Demirchi village in Shamakhi district and Tufandag ski resort in Gabala. We also plan to increase the list of markets, representing our products," he said.

He said that the sales centers will open in one of the five-star hotels in Baku and at the Center of Ceramics and Applied Arts in Sheki in the near future.