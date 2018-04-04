Venezuela to pay Russia with own cryptocurrency for automotive parts

Venezuela will use its own cryptocurrency dubbed Petro, while paying to Russia for the delivered automotive parts and components, Jose Vielma Mora, the Venezuelan minister of foreign trade, said, according Sputnik.

On Monday, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said that the use of Petro in international transactions was on the agenda of the recent Russian-Venezuelan high-level intergovernmental commission. According to Mora, the cooperation of the Venezuelan side with the Russian KAMAZ company best known for its trucks.

"[The issues of cooperation] include the purchases of automotive parts and components, of tires and batteries, as well as assembling of these vehicles in our country and the forms of payment, in which we include the payments with the use of Petro," the minister said, as quoted by the AVN news agency.

According to the politician, the Russian side has also expressed interest in purchases of different goods, such as steel, aluminum, flowers, coffee, and cacao, from Venezuela.

Venezuela has become the first country to launch the oil-backed cryptocurrency. The sales of Petro started in March after a month of pre-sales. On February 21, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said Petro raised $735 million in the first day of its pre-sale.

Maduro plans to create four economic zones for working with Petro. The shift to Petro in public procurement, and sales of property for the cryptocurrency are among other president’s plans.