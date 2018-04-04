Iran seeks to involve capital market in financing production sector

Iranian Minister of Economy and Financial Affairs Masoud Karbasian has called for involving the country’s capital market in efforts aimed at boosting the domestic production.

"The capital market should contribute to the domestic production," the minister told Iranian public broadcaster.

Saying that banks in the current situation deal with financing most of the projects of the country, he added that the capital market is capable of playing a key role in financing projects.