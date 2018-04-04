Uzbekistan ratifies SCO's convention on prevention of extremism

2018-04-04 10:28 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 4

By Fikret Dolukhanov - Trend:

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a law “On ratification of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s convention on prevention of extremism”, Uzbek media reported on April 4.

The convention was signed by the SCO heads of state in Astana in June 2017.

The document forms interaction mechanisms in preventive activity sphere, joint counteraction to extremism, including operational, investigation and procedural activity.