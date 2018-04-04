Trump speaks with Israel's Netanyahu as tensions simmer in region

President Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday amid simmering tensions in the Middle East, The Hill reports.

A readout of the phone call issued by the White House said the two leaders agreed to continue their close coordination in the region.

The conversation between Trump and Netanyahu also follows the U.S. president's suggestion that he could pull troops out of Syria "very soon."

Trump has voiced support in recent days for an early withdrawal from the wartorn country. Such a move, however, would go against the advice of many national security officials, who have warned that a U.S. presence is needed in the country to keep Islamic State militants at bay.